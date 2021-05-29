One dead in fire at Saket Court Residential complex

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) An 83-year old man died in a fire at Saket Court Residential complex in the national capital on Saturday, police said.

DCP South Delhi Atul Kumar Thakur said, " We have received the call at around 5.30 pm that a fire broke at the Saket Court Residential complex in C block. Immediately, police officials rushed to the spot along with other staff."