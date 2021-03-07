One dead, other injured after falling off from 3rd floor of under construction building in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): One person died and the other suffered injuries after falling off from the third floor of an under constructed building in Hauz Khas area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.



According to Delhi Police, the incident happened on Saturday and both the victims were drunk.



Inderjeet and Santosh who were working as labourers in the under-construction building fell down from the balcony of the third floor of the building, police said.

"Both were drunk and Inderjeet hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was dead on the spot and Santosh a resident of Gorakhpur was shifted to hospital by ambulance," police said. (ANI)

