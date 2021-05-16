One dead, three missing after Chinese sand dredger capsizes in Taiwan Strait

Taipei [Taiwan], May 16 (ANI): One person died while three went missing after a Chinese sand dredger capsized around 60 nautical miles southwest of Qimei Island in Taiwan on Saturday.



According to Taiwan English News, four people have been rescued.

Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (TCGA) dispatched several patrol boats, and the National Airborne Service Corps sent a helicopter after a notification from the National Rescue Command Centre.

The rescued crew members were flown to the Chiayi Airport where they were met by Fire Department personnel wearing personal protective equipment, and taken for medical examination and quarantine, reported Taiwan English News.

The rescued crew members said that the ship had an original crew of eight, and a search is still being conducted for three missing crew members. (ANI)

