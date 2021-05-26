One dead, two missing after fishing boats capsize off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): One fisherman died and two are still missing after five small fishing boats capsized off Vizhinjam coast in Kerala on Tuesday night.



Indian Coast Guard aircraft and ship are carrying out rescue and search operations in the area.

According to coastal police, there were a total of 17 people on five boats, of which two are still missing.

"Six people were rescued. Among them, one is injured and admitted to the hospital. We also recovered one corpse, rest all others swam to shore and are safe, except for two fishermen who are still missing," said the police.

The Coast Guard in a statement said that five small fishing boats went missing at 9.45 pm on Tuesday night "due to heavy swell and rain".



"Three sorties have been carried out by Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 in the night amid inclement weather. Today morning ICG aircraft Dornier and ICG Ships Abhinav, C-441 and C-427 are jointly operating for the search and rescue," the statement said.

"Rescue operations are in progress and the situation is being monitored," it added. (ANI)

