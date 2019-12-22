One held, 1 kg gold seized by Kolkata STF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested one person and seized one kilogram of gold from his possession in West Bengal's Sealdah area on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as 44-year-old Kajirul Mallik, is a resident of Nadia district and was detained from the parking area of Sealdah Railway station at around 8:40 pm.



During interrogation, Mallik could not give any satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of a gold bar weighing 1 kilogram and was subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered against Mallik at the Entally police station under section 120B, 413, and 414 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

