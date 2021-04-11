One held, abducted teenager rescued from Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from Mathura for a ransom of Rs one crore was rescued from Aligarh on Saturday night.



The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. They are, however, yet to nab one other suspect who is absconding.

According to the police, the family members of 19-year-old Gantavya Aggarwal filed a missing report on Friday night after the boy did not return home after his coaching classes.

"His family members tried to call him but his number was switched off. After searching for him for a while, they filed a missing complaint around noon. Taking immediate action on the complaint, police interrogated a suspect which led the case further," said police.

The police also informed that the kidnappers asked for a ransom of Rs one crore from the boy's family.

"The father of the boy received a phone call for a ransom. Police intercepted and got the location of Aligarh. The team immediately left for Aligarh. After an encounter with the kidnappers in Aligarh the police team successfully rescued the boy," he added.

Police informed that one of the kidnappers has been injured in the encounter and one fled from the spot. The injured kidnapper has been admitted to the hospital.

"We have rescued the boy within 24 hours," the police added. (ANI)

