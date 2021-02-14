One held after encounter with UP police

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): A person was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh police after he was injured in a police encounter on Sunday.



According to the police, the accused named Neeru Dhaikar was a wanted criminal for his involvement in several burglaries in the area.

The encounter took place at Shankargarh police station area.

Saurabh Dixit, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jamunapar, informed that the Shankargarh police received information about a gang of thieves, which was planning a burglary in the area, following which 2-3 police teams were posted in the city.

"In the morning, the Shankargarh police stopped a few vehicles for checking, when two men on a bike opened fire at the police. In a counter-attack by the police, one of the attackers was injured," Dixit told ANI.

The accused Dhaikar is currently admitted to a hospital as he was shot in the leg by the police during the encounter.

"His companion is still absconding and the police are trying to nab him," SP Dixit added.

"Neeru Dhaikar has five to six cases filed against him. After we get his medical report, actions will be taken for his judicial remand," he further said. (ANI)

