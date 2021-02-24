One held, ammunition recovered by security forces in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on Wednesday apprehended an alleged ammunition dealer and recovered illegal ammunition from the Jalukie Police Station area here.



During the search, the police have claimed to have recovered 40 rounds of 22 mm, 87 rounds of 12 bore, 25 kg pellets for shotgun, 114 packets of air rifle pellets and 22 recoil springs.

"Assam Rifles with Police rep apprehended ammunition dealer and recovered 40 rounds of 22 mm, 87 rounds of 12 bore, 25 kg pellets of shotgun, 114 packets of air rifle pellets, 22 recoil springs. Individual and recoveries handed over to Jalukie Police Station," said PRO Kohima, Defence Ministry in a tweet.

The arrested person along with the recovered ammunition were handed over to the Jalukie Police Station. (ANI)

