One held for allegedly sodomising Kolkata boy

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy in the city, police sources said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and robbed of Rs 17,000 by six men, who forcibly dragged him into a car in the Khidderpore area of Kolkata on Monday night.

The crime was committed inside the moving vehicle, sources said.

One person has already been arrested, and a hunt is on to nab the other accused, the sources said.

The police said that while all angles are being looked into, it appeared that it could be a case of old enmity, going by the deep cuts and bruises on the minor's body which seemed to have been made with some sharp objects. According to the victim, he was assaulted for over an hour, before being thrown out of the vehicle. The doctors have confirmed that he was sodomised. ssp/arm