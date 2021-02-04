One held for rape of teenager in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one person for the rape of a teenager in Kanpur, Brijesh Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Rural said on Wednesday.



The victim, a Class 9 student, was reportedly held hostage for five days by the accused.

"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at the New Azad Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Srivastava added.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in Aligarh.

According to Superintendent of Police Shubham Patel, an FIR has been registered and attempts are being made to find and arrest the three accused. (ANI)

