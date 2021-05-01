One held in Chennai for smuggling in 1.2 kg gold

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The Chennai Air Customs said on Saturday that it has seized 1.2 kg gold from a passenger who flew into the city from Dubai.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Mohamed Badurudeen arrived from Dubai with a 55 inch LED TV. When the officials examined it by opening its back cover, they found two heavy black rectangular bars concealed inside the speakers, which turn contained two gold bars.