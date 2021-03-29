One held with drugs worth Rs 2.7 lakhs in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Byculla Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 2.7 lakhs from the Mazgaon area.



The accused has been identified as Imran Iqbal Sheikh.

According to the Byculla Police, they have seized 69 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs from the peddler and arrested him for further investigation.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Earlier on Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested five drug peddlers in Mumbai and recovered multiple drugs from their residence.

NCB Mumbai carried out raids at multiple locations of Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday and recovered 165 grams of MD, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets, the NCB said in a press statement.

NCB Mumbai raided a location near Mao Chinese Restaurant, Mahim on March 27 and recovered a total of 105-gram MD (Commercial Quantity) and intercepted two persons including one female. (ANI)

