One in four test Covid positive as Kerala sees over 35K cases

"We will have to ensure that serious caution is maintained. If need be, we might even have to consider a lockdown, but at the moment, it is not being considered. Lockdown will only be the last resort," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 28 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the Covid spread continues to be on a high as one in four people who are tested in the state come out positive.

According to Vijayan, 35,013 people turned Covid positive after 1,38,190 samples were sent for testing. "Across the state, there are 2,66,646 active cases. The situation is serious and all arrangements which includes taking stock of oxygen cylinders, available beds, ICU and ventilator facilities. All arrangements are being made to see that nothing like what happened in some other states happens here," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the availability of the facilities across the state is being monitored every four hours and people can dial up the 1056 call centre for knowing anything about Covid treatment and such things.

"Home quarantine is recommended for those who do not have symptoms and for those with mild symptoms. A attached bathroom is mandatory for home quarantine. People should get in touch with the local health workers for any need," he added.

Vijayan also pointed out that despite the state's best efforts, the Centre is yet to give free vaccines and hence has given an order for one crore vaccine doses.

"It is going to cost us Rs 493 crore, which includes GST. Rs 400 each for one Covishield vaccine and we have ordered 70 lakh doses, while Covaccine dose will cost Rs 600 per dose and 30 lakhs doses have been ordered. These vaccines will be delivered in the next three months. In case the Centre decides to give us free vaccines, the money paid will be adjusted accordingly," he said.

