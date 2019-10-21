One injured after explosion in Hubli railway station

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): One person was left injured after a box exploded at Hubli Railway Station today.

Local police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot and the injured person was admitted to a hospital.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said in Bengaluru, "One person was injured in the blast. The police department has been advised to take stern action throughout the state including Bangalore."



The minister further revealed that a high-level investigation has been ordered into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

