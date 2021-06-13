One injured in acid attack in Bihar's Bettiah

According to the police, Deepu has given money to a goldsmith Ravi Ranjan Kumar for the marriage of the latter's sister.

The victim, identified as Deepu Kumar, sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and was admitted in Sadar hospital, Bettiah. His condition is said to be critical.

Patna, June 13 (IANS) One person sustained burn injuries during an acid attack in Bihar's Bettiah town on Saturday.

Deepu has requested Ravi Ranjan to return the money several times in the past but the latter denied.

"On Saturday, he called Deepu to come to his home to collect the money. When he reached Ravi's house, he was involved in a quarrel with him. The situation reached such a stage that Ravi poured an acid bottle on him," Rakesh Kumar, an investigating officer of Majholia police station, said.

The accused Ravi Ranjan is at large now.

