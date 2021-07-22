One killed, 28 injured in minibus crash in Italy

Ten passengers were on board when the minibus broke the guardrail and crashed for some meters into Le Ondine beach resort in the area of Marina Grande shortly before noon, the Italian Fire Corps said.

Rome, July 23 (IANS) At least one was killed and 28 were injured after a minibus went off the road on the Italian island of Capri on Thursday, according to local sources.

The driver died in the crash, while 28 people, including passengers and other people who were in the area, were hurt, the Xinhua news agency reported.

At least two of the injured, including a minor, were reportedly in serious conditions and were transferred from the emergency room of a local hospital to two hospitals in Naples, a newspaper reported, citing local health service.

The public transport minibus was serving its regular route and had left from the port of Capri island, which lies in the Bay of Naples.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

--IANS

int/rs