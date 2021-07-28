  1. Sify.com
  4. One killed, another injured in shooting at California movie theater

Last Updated: Wed, Jul 28th, 2021, 07:25:08hrs
Representative image

Los Angeles (California) [US], July 28 (ANI): One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting on Monday (local time) at a California movie theater in the United States, media reported citing police officials.

The Hill reported that the shooting took place at a California movie theater's screening of the dystopian horror film "The Forever Purge", as per Corona Police Department in a statement on Tuesday (local time).
The officials said that an 18-year-old woman was shot dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man who had also apparently been shot was taken to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries," The Hill further reported. (ANI)

