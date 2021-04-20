One killed, two injured in New York grocery store shooting

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in a New York grocery store on Tuesday.

Citing police, Anadolu Agency reported that the involved person of interest is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.



Nassau County police said on Twitter that the person of interest involved in the shooting at a shop in West Hempstead is Wilson, 30.

"He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, and was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information," said police.

The US has been rocked by several high-profile shootings in recent weeks. (ANI)

