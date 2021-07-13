One killed, two injured in plane crash in Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and two others sustained burn wounds following a plane crash on Monday evening in Ndabibi area, Naivasha, about 90 km northwest of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, the police confirmed on Tuesday.



Beatrice Kiraguri, Nakuru County police commander, said the light aircraft, DHC2 type of plane registration 5Y-BCL, was monitoring locust invasion when it crashed under unclear circumstances.

"We are still seeking more information from those on the ground but preliminary findings point to bad weather. Aviation experts will tell us more about the crash," Kiragu said on phone.

She said the fixed wing plane which was being used to spray locusts was on its way to Lodwar in northwest Kenya from the Wilson Airport in Nairobi when it went down.

Witnesses said the aircraft which had three people on board burst into flames on impact, killing the co-pilot instantly while two other people on board were rescued having sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the local hospital.

The locals said the scene of Monday's plane crash has thick vegetation, which made access difficult for responders. (ANI/Xinhua)

