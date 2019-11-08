One lakh devices found running on same IMEI: Jabalpur Police

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Jabalpur police has claimed that about one lakh mobile all over the country are using duplicate International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. The police also said that they have a compiled list of 50,000 mobile numbers, being operated by various operators but having same IMEI which is being used by multiple devices.

"Jabalpur Zonal Cyber Cell got confirmation that on one IMEI much equipment is running. In all India search it was found that 1 lakh equipment are running all over the country with same IMEI," said Vivek Kumar, IG, Jabalpur."In such situation, if criminal changes his SIM then it becomes difficult to trace it through IMEI because several phones would be operating across the nation on same IMEI," he said.The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is a unique identification or serial number that all mobile phones and smartphones have. IMEI number can be used to block a mobile phone from being used by another person or phone company if it has been lost or stolen."We have compiled the reports of 24 telecom circles, and have a list of 50 thousand numbers, operated by various operators but having the same IMEI," he added."In the raid at a mobile shop in Jabalpur, we have seized flashing devices use to change IMEI number. One person has also been arrested," said the official.He said that changing IMEI is a punishable offence and tampering with IMEI is prohibited under sections of IT Act and IPC (ANI)