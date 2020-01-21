One lakh scholarships for J&K students this year: Naqvi (IANS Exclusive)

<br>He said that over 10 lakh scholarships will be provided to students in J&K in the next five years.

"All students from J&K, from Ist standard to gradation, will get the scholarship after applying," he said.

Naqvi also said that Haj quota for J&K will be increased.

"The draw of lots system for Haj pilgrims in place earlier in J&K won't apply anymore. All the applicants will make it for the annual pilgrimage," Naqvi said.

Parrying a question on the restoration of internet in J&K, he said a big revolutionary change has taken place in J&K and things are returning to normal.

"There is no atmosphere of fear. You will appreciate that despite all circumstances, there is no violence and civilian killings," he said. Naqvi said that people in J&K are fed up with corruption and the government is focussing on three 'E's to bring back development in J&K -- Employment, Education and Empowerment. "Some families were looting public money under the garb of Article 370 that has now ended. The state is moving ahead on the path of development now," he said. Earlier, Naqvi inaugurated three developmental projects and met with a dozen of delegations while touring Srinagar. He later met nine more delegations at a government guest house here. To a question about the release of political detainees, the minister said the local administration will take a call on that. "The agencies will decide on the release of the political detainees," he said.