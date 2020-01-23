One lakh Shaheen Baghs needed to wake up government, says Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad stated that one lakh Shaheen Bagh type sit-in agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will serve as a wake-up call for this government.

Calling the new legislation as "unconstitutional", he said the Centre would have to "go over our corpses" if it wanted the law to be implemented."You did not deter from your determination even the winter in Delhi broke the 112 year record... Due to your honesty and willpower, there are 1,000 Shaheen Bagh in the country. We need 1 lakh Shaheen Bagh to wake up this government. I will urge women to fight for the unity of India and make every bagh (garden)- Shaheen Bagh," Azad said in his speech at Shaheen Bagh where the people especially women are protesting which inspired several indefinite protests across the country against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).Apparently referring to the current government, Azad claimed that the ' black Englishmen will be thrown out of the country in the same way the Britishers were driven out of the country.The Bhim Army chief said, "We had driven out 'white' Englishmen (Britishers) with people's movement and we will drive out 'black' Englishmen in the coming time" while apparently referring "black Englishmen" to the BJP-led government."PM lives in Delhi. He talks with people across the world. Why does he not listen to women (in Shaheen Bagh).... CAA is unconstitutional. If the government wants to implement this law (the citizenship law), they will have to go over our corpses," he said.Azad is currently out on bail in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. The court had earlier ordered that Azad will not conduct any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16. (ANI)