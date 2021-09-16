One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances, VIPs, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances and VIPs, said Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Thursday.



"As part of a system of democracy, it is essential to keep one lane free on highways for ambulances and VIPs," he said.

The Minister claimed that the reservation of a lane for VIPs is as per government regulations. "The ambulances are not occupying the lanes 24/7. Hence, VIPs are free to use those lanes. It is a system of democracy," he said.

Earlier last month, the Minister had stoked controversy by claiming after the Mysuru gang rape case that such "incidents happen all the time". (ANI)

