One more accused held in Sagar Dhankar murder case

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Surjeet Grewal, an accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.



Grewal, who is a national-level wrestler, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

The accused is said to be a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was earlier arrested as a prime suspect in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar.

The police arrested Grewal from his native village in the Bhiwani district of Haryana on Wednesday.

Specific information was received on the whereabouts of the accused, which helped the police in laying a trap.

Upon sustained interrogation, Grewal revealed that Sushil Kumar and other associates beat up several people during the brawl at Delhi's Chhatarsal Stadium on May 4.

He said that Sushil Kumar first scolded and beat up wrestlers Vikas, Arvind and Ravinder at Chhatarsal Stadium.

"Thereafter, Sushil left and came back again to the stadium along with other associates. He along with other associates then went to Shalimar Bagh where they dragged Amit and Ravinder forcibly in their cars and came back to the stadium. In the stadium, Sushil Kumar and other associates including Surjeet beat them up," Grewal told police.

"After this, they went to Model Town and dragged Sonu Mahal, Sagar Dhankar and Bhagat Singh forcibly in their cars and again came back to the stadium, where they were beaten black and blue with sticks and batons to settle scores. Sagar Dhankhar, Amit and Sonu Mahaal sustained severe injuries in this brawl," he added.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 from the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

