One more arrested in Raj Kundra porn films case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested one Ryan Tharp from the Nerul area in Mumbai along with Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.



The two were arrested on Monday along with nine others.

Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday morning, where he was arrested in the case relating to the 'creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps'.

He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said in a statement.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. (ANI)

