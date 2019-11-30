One more minor held for raping minor girls in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) One minor boy was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault on two minor girls, who earn their living by begging in front of the famous Kali temple in Kalighat, the police said on Saturday.

This is the third arrest in the case. Two persons, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday, a day of the incident took place, the police said.

The victims were lured by the alleged culprits with the promise of additional income, and then were abducted between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The three accused sexually assaulted the girls on the banks of Adi Ganga near the Machandi Ashram. A case has been filed against the accused under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. ssp/arm