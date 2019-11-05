One more PMC bank account holder dies in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A 74-year-old depositor of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank died after a prolonged illness here, his family said on Monday.

Andrew Lobo died on the night of October 31 after he could not get access to his money deposited in the bank for treatment.

According to the family, Lobo had deposited Rs 35 lakhs in the bank as a fixed deposit and the interest received on the amount was the sole source of income.



The septuagenarian was living with his wife who was the only one to take care of him.

Lobo and his wife were worried about the money and treatment since they heard of the scam in the bank, the family said.

At least five more people have died since the bank scam came into light. Earlier this week, a 64-year-old woman, an account holder of the PMC bank, died of cardiac arrest. (ANI)

