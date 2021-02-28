One of my shortcomings was not learning Tamil: PM

Expressing regret that he could not make himself learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world, Modi said he realised about his shortcomings on a question asked by one Aparna Reddy from Hyderabad a few days ago.

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) "One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said "she asked me 'you have been PM for so many years and were CM for so many years. Do you ever feel that something is missing?'"

"Aparnaji's question seems simple but is equally difficult," the Prime Minister said.

"I pondered over this and told myself that one of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world. I could not make myself learn Tamil! It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world."

"Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it. India is a land of many languages, which symbolises our culture and pride," Modi said.

