'One-rupee' clinic aiming to help poor, underprivileged started in Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): A doctor in the Sambalpur district of Odisha started a 'One-Rupee' clinic to provide treatment to the poor and underprivileged people.



Shankar Ramchandani, an assistant professor posted at medicine department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has opened a clinic at the Kachha Market area in Burla town of the district where patients have to pay Re 1 as a fee for the treatment.

The clinic was inaugurated on Friday and 33 patients came to the clinic for treatment on the first day.

The clinic will remain open from 7 am to 8 am in the morning and from 6 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Ramchandani said the 'One-Rupee' fee clinic is part of his long-standing desire to serve the poor and underprivileged.

"I always wanted to provide free treatment to the poor and underprivileged beyond my duty hours. But since I joined VIMSAR as a senior resident, I was not allowed to do private practice," Ramchandani said.

"I am recently been promoted as an assistant professor and now I am allowed to do private practice after my duty hours as per norms," he said.

The assistant professor said, "I charge Re 1 as fee for the treatment of the poor and underprivileged patients so that they do not feel that they are availing the service free of cost."

"As a doctor, I have seen many elderly people and people with disabilities regularly visiting the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital and waiting in long queues for hours to consult the doctors. This motivated me to open a clinic where they do not have to wait for long to consult the doctor," he added.

Ramchandani's wife Sikha, who is a dental surgeon, will also be helping him in the 'One-Rupee' clinic. (ANI)

