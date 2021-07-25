One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, search operation underway: IGP Kashmir

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday morning, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar informed.



"We received information that three terrorists were hiding at a place in Kulgam last night. A team of Army and police raided the place. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed. The search operation is still underway," he said.

