One week home quarantine for those entering Surat

Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced that people entering the city will have to be under home quarentine for a week, after the Diamond City reported more than 350 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

The SMC, under the powers conferred to the corporation through Clauses 2, 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and also through the health department's notification, has mandated everybody entering the city to keep themselves home quarentined for seven days and remain in isolation inside the house. If they display any symptoms, they should immediately get tested for Covid-19.