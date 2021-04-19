One-week lockdown in Delhi, TN announces night curfew, Sunday lockdown

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in the national capital starting tonight as the number of coronavirus cases has increased in the state. Kejriwal, in a press brief, stated that the Delhi govt has never lied to its people and has been transparent regarding the COVID situation of the state.

He stated that when the situation was positive and the state recovered from COVID, they were honest about it, and when the situation was worsening, they remained transparent, hence loyal to its citizens. Kejriwal also said that Delhi is facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tamil Nadu imposes night curfew, Sunday lockdown, puts off Class XII exam

Tamil Nadu government has announced more curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 including night curfew and a total lockdown on Sundays with only essential services allowed, according to an official press release.

From April 20, night curfew has been announced from 10 pm to 4 am across the State. However, essential services will be allowed to operate even during curfew. Media, petrol pumps and continuous process industries are also exempted.

Let's take a look at the guidelines here:

1) Essential services will be permitted across the state. However, no public or private transport will be allowed during the night curfew.

2) No shops, theaters, malls, tea shops will be allowed to function during the night curfew, the Tamil Nadu government order read.

3) It has also banned inter and intra-state travel during the night curfew.

4) Emergency healthcare, autos, taxis bound for railway stations and airports and essential services, including milk and newspaper distribution, will be allowed.

5) Petroleum transport vehicles to be permitted. Print and television media will be permitted to work even during the night.

6) All beaches in Tamil Nadu will remain shut for the public. Tourism to Nilgris, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will no longer be allowed. People will not be allowed to enter museums, parks, zoos, and ASI sites on any day.

7) All IT and IT service-related firms have been advised to instructed to allow 50% of their workforce to work from home. Employees on night shifts can use their own private transport. They have to retain ID cards.

8) Public and private buses between districts will take in passengers after checking their temperature and will also check that they have their face masks on.

9) Services of online food delivery firms will be allowed during limited hours during Sunday lockdown. Other e-commerce delivery services will not be permitted.

10) No over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Theatres can continue to operate with 50% occupancy. Action will be taken against the owners of wedding halls, cinema theatres, restaurants and teashops that failed to adhere and implement Covid curbs in force.