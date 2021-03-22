OnePlus 9 series gets over 2m reservations in China

OnePlus 9 series will be launched on Tuesday in India while it will be launched in China a day later.

Beijing, March 22 (IANS) Even as the OnePlus 9 series is yet to be officially launched, a new report has claimed that the number of reservations for the upcoming series has exceeded two million across all the retail channels in China.

According to GizmoChina, this is the highest number of reservations garnered by an upcoming smartphone in OnePlus' entire history.

The smartphones are expected to come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz.

The resolution of the screen is said to be 2K+, which is how the Chinese companies often mislabel QHD+ or 1440p.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

