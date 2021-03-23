OnePlus 9 series to arrive with ColorOS 11 in China

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 23rd, 2021, 12:17:08hrs
Beijing, March 23 (IANS) OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series in China will run on ColorOS instead of the HydrogenOS.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Weibo to announce that the OnePlus 9 series will run on ColorOS 11 out-of-the-box in the country, reports Beebom.

The user interface also shipped with Realme-branded phones for a while before they announced their own skin called realme UI.

OnePlus 9 series will be launched on Tuesday in India while it will be launched in China a day later.

The smartphones are expected to come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz.

The resolution of the screen is said to be 2K+, which is how the Chinese companies often mislabel QHD+ or 1440p.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

--IANS

wh/in

