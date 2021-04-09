OnePlus 9G 5G brings top-class gaming to Indian fans

The mobile gamers — both entry-level and hardcore ones — in the country seek solid internals to back up demanding games and the latest device in the OnePlus 9 series aims to deliver a fast and smooth flagship experience, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and Warp Charge 65 technology for hours of seamless gaming.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) A formidable player in the premium market in India, smartphone brand OnePlus has now listened to the gaming community in India — with 9R 5G that is offering smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls with solid internals and better viewing experience.

The 6.55-inch OnePlus 9R 5G will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 43,999 (12GB+256GB) from April 14 (for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club members) while open sales will begin from April 15 across online and retail channels with some exciting offers.

Let us dig deeper into what the Lake Blue (12GB+256GB) variant has in store for the gaming enthusiasts.

First thing that will impress you is the 240Hz touch sampling rate, allowing you to simultaneously use up to five fingers for faster, smoother gaming.

Furthermore, the device features an "X-axis linear motor", which can be easily tuned to produce excellent dynamic vibration, simulating different styles of in-game vibrations to provide an immersive gaming experience.

It house dual stereo speakers that deliver an intense, life-like 3D soundscape, and Dolby Atmos audio further elevates situational awareness with augmented directional audio cues.

The OnePlus 9R 5G offers multi-layer cooling system so that the device does not heat ups during gaming.

The system uses a graphite and copper lined vapour chamber. The device also has 14 temperature sensors, constantly monitoring the temperature of the device, keeping the internals and the back of the device cool even when the game heats up.

Play ‘Crash Bandicoot: On the Run', ‘Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee' or ‘Abysswalker,' and the performance will leave you stunned.

Furthermore, the ‘Pro Gaming Mode' optimises the system resources and minimises unwanted distractions, so that games perform at their best.

While enabled, it restricted background apps, reduced lag and improved the overall gaming experience.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile platform offers processing speeds that are 12.6 per cent faster than the previous generation.

In addition, the UFS 3.1 flash storage delivers nearly 3 times faster performance than UFS 3.0 and 10 times faster than a standard microSD card, surpassing even a PC-based SATA SSD running at 540 MB/second, empowering users to multitask with ease.

The ‘Warp Charge 65' technology claims to give a day's charge in 15 minutes, and fully charges from 1-100 per cent in just 39 minutes (In our case, it took nearly 45 minutes to fully charge the device).

The large 4,500mAh battery utilises an improved dual-cell design to cut down on the charging speed.

The quad main camera at the rear (48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP) features a customised 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that ensures faster focus speeds and greater colour accuracy, reducing motion blur in videos.

The ‘Nightscape Mode' features intelligent multi-frame processing, adds clarity and detail to bright spots.

The main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability.

The ultra-wide camera uses a 16MP sensor and a 123-degree ultra-wide angle that will allow you to capture good panoramic shots.

The device also features a 5MP macro lens, while a dedicated monochrome camera works with the main camera for detailed and layered black and white photos. It houses a 16MP selfie camera.

It runs OxygenOS 11, optimised for users to work seamlessly with the OnePlus 9R 5G. With ‘Turbo Boost 3.0' technology, the device enables users to have 25 per cent more apps opened in the background than before.

Conclusion: OnePlus 9R 5G is a game-changer as far as mobile gaming is concerned. It packs solid punch and offers a top-class premium experience.

For the core OnePlus audience and those on the Android ecosystem, the upgrade to this device will not only enhance gaming but also elevate overall work, streaming and social media experience.

