OPnePlus 9RT will come with a large vapour cooling sink that is claimed to dissipate heat over an area of aa19,067.44 mmA, reports XDA Developers.

Beijing, Oct 12 (IANS) OnePlus is all set to announce the 9RT smartphone in China on October 13 and now a new report has claimed that the device will come with up to 7GB of virtual RAM and will offer 600Hz of touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

In addition, the phone appears to have glossy and matte finish and is tipped to come in three different shades.

The launch of the OnePlus 9RT will also be accompanied by the launch of the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds are teased to have an active noise cancellation of 40 decibels.

Both the devices are also expected to launch in India, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

In another OnePlus news, the firm has announced that it will integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

OnePlus Founder and Chief Product Officer for OPPO, Pete Lau, said that the company is working hard to create better products and a better experience for the users.

