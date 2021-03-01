OnePlus CEO teases 'moonshot' announcement for March 8

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Monday teased a "moonshot" announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8 which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.

"Stay tuned for March 8," Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.

The company is set to launch three new smartphones -- the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R -- and a smartwatch this month.