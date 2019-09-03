ONGC blaze hits MGL's Mumbai gas supply

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd, which supplies domestic, industrial and vehicular gas, said that gas supply to its City Gate Station, Wadala has been badly affected.

"We are ensuring that supply to domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) consumers would be maintained on priority without interruption. However, many Compressed Natural Gas stations in Mumbai may not operate due to low pressure in the pipeline," the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, the MGL has advised industrial and commercial customers to switch over to alternate fuel till the gas supplies across MGLs' network is restored by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

The MGL network is spread across entire Mumbai, parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, serving lakhs of domestic, industrial and other consumers. At least four persons were killed and a few others injurd in the massive fire that broke out in a storm water drainage network at the ONGC's oil and gas processing planst in Uran. "Fire is being contained. No impact on oil processing and gas diverted to Hazira plants. The situation is being assessed," an ONGC spokesperson told IANS.