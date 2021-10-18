Onion cheaper in Noida than Delhi

The vegetable prices, especially that of onion and tomato, have been soaring in the national capital for multiple reasons, including delayed withdrawal of monsoon, flood situation in various parts of the country, rising fuel prices and festive season demands.

Noida, Oct 18 (IANS) With vegetable prices soaring in the National Capital Region, the prices at Mother Dairy's Safal outlets brought some respite for onion buyers in Noida, unlike in the national capital.

A visit to the Safal outlet in Noida Sector 15 showed that onion was priced at Rs 38 per kg, while potato was being sold for Rs 23.90 per kg. However, tomato was selling for as high as Rs 70 per kg at the Safal outlet. In Delhi, onion sold for as high as Rs 80 per kg.

Among other vegetables, green capsicum topped the chart at Rs 119 per kg, followed by cauliflower at Rs 89 per kg, and tinda, tori, carrot and beans at Rs 59 per kg each.

Eggplant, bottle goard, arbi and cucumber were being sold for Rs 39 per kg each, while bitter gourd was being sold for Rs 29 per kg. Another essential in most Indian kitchens, garlic, was selling for Rs 180 per kg, the Safal rate card showed.

Stating that the prices have been on the rise since the past one week, Safal outlet owner Pradeep Kumar said, "The main reason for the increase in vegetable prices can be the farmers' protest on the Singhu border, which has impacted the cultivation of vegetables. The increase in demand and lesser production have resulted in higher prices of many of the vegetables."

Kumar also said that another reason can be increased consumption of vegetables and fruits post-Covid, as people are now prefering to have healthy food. "Vegetables form a good source of vitamins to increase energy and keep a person fit," he said.

Sant Gupta, a vendor at the weekly market in Noida Sector 16, said, "There has been massive rainfall in some parts of India, which has played a major role in the rise in vegetables prices."

Commenting on the increase in input costs for the farmers, Gupta said, "Sometimes, the farmers even find it difficult to continue cultivation because the investment in seeds, fertilisers and other things, such as labour and machine costs, has increased manifold. This could have majorly led to increased prices."

The customers are not much happy with the price rise, and blamed the Centre for the same. "I would point the finger at the Central government because it is not agreeing with the agitating farmers' demands. If the government agrees to them, it will help the people," said one consumer.

