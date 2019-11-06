Onion prices shoot up in Dehradun, wholesalers say will take 20 days for prices to normalise

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Consumers in Dehradun have been badly affected by the rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, while the wholesalers too stated that it will take 15 to 20 days more for the prices to normalise.

Anil Kumar Mittal, a wholesaler at the vegetable market said, "Onions are not coming in the market from the suppliers, the stock is not getting replenished from Nasik. It is selling at approximately Rs 60 per kilogram and that too of inferior quality from Rajasthan," Mittal told ANI here."The problem will be solved only when the new crop from Nasik comes in. The business is getting hampered, all of it happened due to the rains and floods in the southern areas," Mittal added.Fuelling concerns among citizens, the prices of many daily use vegetables such as onion and tomato have surged in the city market.Anil Chadda, another trader, agreed with Mittal and said, "The crops have been destroyed by the rains and floods but the condition will improve in the next 20 days. The wholesale rate is close to Rs 50 per kg."Meanwhile, the prices of onions have also shot up in markets in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh among other states primarily because of the destruction of crops due to rains.While some have alleged that the prices of vegetables are due to the acts of hoarding by middlemen others have stated that they are expected to go up further.Some vendors in other parts of the country even claimed that the price of onions will go up to Rs 120/kg as onion production has gone down, and there was a delay in bringing onions to the mandi. (ANI)