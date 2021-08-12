Online bomb making module dismantled in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 12 (IANS) The Bangladesh Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit (CTTCU) has arrested three neo-JMB members, including Jahid Hasan alias Forkan, a bomb expert who used to conduct online training on making explosives.

The members of the CTTCU nabbed Forkan, also a student of Jahangirnagar University (JU), and two of his aides during a drive at Kafrul Police Station area in Dhaka on the night of August 10.