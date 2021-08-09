Online classes affecting health of school kids: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram,, Aug 9 (IANS) The Kerala Assembly on Monday was informed by State Education Minister V. Sivankutty that the school children who are now in their second year of online classes on account of Covid, have reported health issues and that the schools will open only after vaccine jabs are given.

Sivankutty quoted a study undertaken by the State Council of Education Research and Training that due to the online classes, children have reported some health issues.

"Studies showed that 36 per cent of the students are suffering from headache and neck pain while 28 per cent have reported pain in the eyes. Parents will have to be made aware of the use of digital equipment and more councillors will now be appointed in schools," said Sivankutty.

With regards to the opening of educational institutions, Sivankutty said by now a few states have already announced opening of schools.

"We are now awaiting clearance from the Centre with this regard and once that comes, then we will have to see about vaccination and here too it has to be decided by the Centre. So once the vaccine jabs are given, then in phases schools will be opened," said Sivankutty.

Like in the rest of the country, regular classes in educational institutions were closed in the state in March 2020 and since then it has been on an online mode of education.

--IANS

sg/dpb