Online registration for vax an issue in rural areas: Goa BJP prez

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) Online registration for vaccination is emerging as an obstacle for people living in rural areas and those who are not mobile phone-friendly, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters Tanavde also said that he had requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to facilitate vaccination of lactating mothers and persons with comorbidities on priority.
"In many areas there is no network. But many also do not know how to register (on the app) online. Focus should be put on vaccination through routine camps once the government gets stocks and vaccinate people en masse," Tanavade said.
"Government should give priorioty to those with comorbidity. Persons in the age group of 18 to 44 who blood pressure or other co-morbidities and lactating mothers should be allowed vaccination without registering online on the production of a doctors certficate. Government should give them priority," Tanavade said.
