Online registration for vax an issue in rural areas: Goa BJP prez

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) Online registration for vaccination is emerging as an obstacle for people living in rural areas and those who are not mobile phone-friendly, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters Tanavde also said that he had requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to facilitate vaccination of lactating mothers and persons with comorbidities on priority.