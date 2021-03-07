Online tutoring market booming in China

According to the poll conducted by the China Youth Daily, English and math have proven the most popular online courses, respectively attracting 68.7 per cent and 58.5 per cent of the surveyed parents, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Beijing, March 7 (IANS) A new survey has revealed that more than 87 per cent of Chinese parents have signed their children up for online tutoring sessions to supplement their education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entertaining classes that encourage kids to pursue personal hobbies were ranked third most popular, with the Chinese language coming in fourth.

A total of 1,523 parents took part in the survey.

They mainly attributed the booming online tutoring market in China to the fact that the courses are immune to anti-pandemic measures.

Online courses also spare parents the stress of taking their children to extracurricular training centres and bringing them back home after their classes, according to the respondents.

Most respondents (83.5 per cent) expressed positivity toward the quality of online tutoring, while just 0.5 per cent expressed complete disapproval.

Their biggest concern was the impact of online classes on their children's eye health, with 49.3 per cent of respondents citing this issue.

More than 95 per cent of respondents called on authorities to enhance scrutiny over online training platforms in terms of advertisement content, operation licensing and financial safety.

