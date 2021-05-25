Only 2-3% vaccine wastage in Haryana: Official

Data released recently by the Central government said Haryana had six per cent vaccine wastage of Covishield and 10.2 per cent wastage of Covaxin.

Chandigarh, May 25 (IANS) The vaccine wastage in Haryana is nearly two-three per cent and not six per cent, said state Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora on Tuesday.

"The state Health Department found that there was a data mismatch between the state and the Centre. We corrected the data mismatch and the wastage percentages dropped from six per cent for Covishield to 3.1 per cent and 10.2 per cent of Covaxin to 2.4 per cent. Thus, the average wastage percentage is two-three per cent," he added.

Arora said National Health Mission Mission Director (Haryana), Prabhjot Singh, along with the immunisation team have identified the districts with high vaccine wastage. They were Hisar, Palwal, Nuh, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

He said 53,72,311 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till date. The best performing districts on the vaccine administration -- Gurugram has administered the highest number of 6,34,610 vaccine doses, followed by Faridabad (5,00,600) and Ambala (3,94,162).

A total of 2,07,892 healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine while 1,33,828 were administered the second dose.

Among the frontline workers, 1,64,609 have been administered the first dose of vaccine and 75,740 administered both doses.

Among people above 60 years and those falling within age group of 45-60 years, 32,70,712 people were administered the first dose of vaccine and 7,74,105 administered both doses.

In those falling in the 18-44 years age group, 43,88,638 persons were administered the first dose of vaccine and 983,673 administered the second dose of the vaccine.

--IANS

