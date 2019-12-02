Only 2 questions asked of MHA by MPs on women security and crime in current parliament session

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament have asked only two questions related to crime against women to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which deals with internal security and coordinates with the States for crime-related issues.

According to the information available on the websites of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and analysed by ANI, so far only one question in the Rajya Sabha and one question in the Lok Sabha have been asked on the issue of women's safety and the crime against them.

On the other hand, in the previous session of the Parliament, a total of 17 questions were asked by MPs out of which nine questions on crime against women, women trafficking, atrocities, etc., were asked in the Lok Sabha.In this session on November 19, Bhartruhari Mahtab and Rahul Ramesh Shewale asked the question -- 'Whether crime against women and minor girls has increased in the country during each of the last three years and the current year' in the Lok Sabha.Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha Kumari Selja of the Congress party had also asked about the increase in crime against women on November 27.Due to the celebration of the Constitution Day, the Question Hour had been skipped in the Lok Sabha for one day.During this session, the MPs have asked questions on the presence of women in paramilitary, the number of women in forces, the general rise in crime and so on.It is, meanwhile, expected that more questions related to crime against women, trafficking of women, etc., will be asked on Tuesday and Wednesday in both the Houses of Parliament.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that there "cannot be a bigger inhuman act" than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law over brutality against women if there is consensus in the House.Responding to the concern of the members during the Zero Hour over what happened in Ranga Reddy district, Singh said that the entire country has been hurt by the incident and felt ashamed over it. "Whatever agreement is reached on a tough law, we are ready to make it," said Singh. (ANI)