Only 27.6% believe quality of life will improve in next 1 year

The poll, which was conducted after the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The percentage of people who believe that the overall quality of life will improve within the next one year has dropped drastically in comparison to the last six years, as per the IANS C-Voter Insta Poll.

The surveyor gauged the response of the people through three parameters - whether their lives will improve, remain the same or deteriorate. The responses were then compared to the percentage gathered since 2015.

According to the survey, only 27.6 per cent of people expect the overall quality of their life to improve in the next one year, as against 53.7 per cent in 2020, 61.8 per cent in 2019, 40.4 per cent in 2018, 57 per cent in 2017, 46.5 per cent in 2016 and 55.1 per cent in 2015.

About 30.4 per cent of the respondents believe that their lives will remain just the same, the highest when compared to the last six years. In 2019, it was 20.9 per cent, 12.8 per cent in 2018, 21.3 per cent in 2017, 12 per cent in 2017, 18.6 per cent in 2016 and 12.9 per cent in 2015.

As many as 29 per cent of the people feel that their lives will deteriorate in the next one year, an increase of 13 per cent when compared to last year and almost 8 per cent since the first year after the NDA-led government retained power in 2019.

The survey projected a grim situation as less percentage of people see their lives improving in the next one year. This could be due to the situation propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Sitharaman provided a major boost to healthcare and infrastructure in the Budget, there was not much relief for the middle class as there was no change in the income tax slabs this year.

--IANS

aka/arm