Only 30% Indians fully vaccinated, says Congress

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Amid reports of Covid vaccination about to reach 100 crore mark, the Congress on Wednesday said that only 30 per cent Indians are fully vaccinated and the government should tell the plan how it is going to reach the target by December 2021.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Only 30 per cent Indians fully vaccinated till now. Can the BJP Government could share how it plans to fulfill its promise to vaccinate all by December, 2021?"