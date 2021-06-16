Only 4.28% of Apollo healthcare workers showed post-jab infection

The results of the study, released on Wednesday, showed that post-vaccination infection (PVI) occurred in only 4.28 per cent of healthcare workers with no incidence of severe infection and no deaths.

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) A post vaccination study by Apollo Hospitals among healthcare workers at its units across India has revealed that Covid vaccines provided protection in more than 95 per cent of the healthcare workers.

The study to evaluate the incidence of PVIs covered over 30,000 healthcare workers from 43 units of the Apollo Hospitals group across 24 cities in the country

The study took place over four and a half months, from January 16 to May 30, 2021, and covered 31,621 healthcare workers who had received either both doses or the first dose only of the Covishield and Covaxin.

"This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against Covid-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe, but they also help prevent severe manifestations of Covid-19 and will help save lives. The results of this large study across India make for a compelling case for citizens above the age of 18 to come forth and get vaccinated in order for us as a country to tide over the Covid-19 crisis," Apollo Hospitals Group Founder-Chairman, Dr Prathap C. Reddy, said.

"With greater availability of the vaccines in the coming weeks, the number of vaccines administered each day should increase. We should aim, to vaccinate 5 million Indians per day consistently. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps to prevent severe infection, ICU admissions, and death," Dr Reddy added.

"This is one of the largest cohorts of vaccinated healthcare workers (HCWs) analysed in the country, so far. The 31,621 HCWs covered under the study were from 43 units of the Apollo Hospitals Group across 24 cities in the country. The HCWs covered various categories including doctors, nursing, paramedical as well as support and administrative staff. We thank them for participating in this study, which has helped highlight the role of vaccines in our fight against Covid19," Apollo Hospitals Group's President, Hospitals Division, Dr K. Hariprasad said.

"While the study emphasises the fact that Covid-19 vaccines are effective, it is important to continue with Covid safe behaviour even when fully vaccinated such as wearing a mask, sanitising hands, maintaining appropriate social distance, and avoiding crowds," he added.

Group Medical Director and Senior Paediatric Gastroenterologist, Dr Anupam Sibal, said the results showed that PVI occurred in only 4.28 per cent (1,355/31,621) of the vaccinated healthcare workers. The finding also showed only 90 cases or 0.28 per cent (90/31,621) of cases required hospitalisation, with only three cases or 0.009 per cent (3/31,621) requiring ICU admission. The most important finding of the study was that there were no deaths in case of Covid infection after vaccination.

"Covishield was administered to 28,918 HCWs (91.45 per cent), while 2,703 (8.55 per cent) received Covaxin. 25,907 or 81.9 per cent HCWs were fully vaccinated, having received both doses of the vaccine, while 5,714 or 18.1 per cent had received only the first dose. Out of the fully vaccinated workers, 1,061 or 4.09 per cent reported post-vaccination infections, while 2,94 or 5.14 per cent of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive," Dr Sibal added.

--IANS

ms/vd