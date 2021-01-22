Only 45 pc beneficiaries in Telangana take COVID-19 vaccine today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Out of the 28,433 beneficiaries scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana on Friday, only 12,944 beneficiaries (45.5 per cent) were vaccinated, the state health department informed.



All 33 districts in the state conducted vaccinations for central and state healthcare workers in 489 sessions.

As many as five people reported Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) and their health are stable.

A total of 64 per cent of all beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state so far. No serious/severe cases of AEFI have been reported.

Vaccination for private health care workers will start on January 25.

There are currently 3,781 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana, while 2,87,468 recoveries have been reported so far.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 1,586. (ANI)

